New Delhi: Many online phenomena have drawn users' attention in recent years. Challenges, memes, dancing, and other user-engaging content are frequently included in these trends. The "Ek Machhli, Paani Me Gayi, Chapaak" movement is the newest craze that's going viral.

Many people enjoy playing this exciting game with friends or family after seeing reels about it go viral. The well-known game is said to have been created by content producer Maan Tomar. (Also Read: Former Google Employee Makes Shocking Allegations, Says 'Did Not Get Promotion Due To Skin Colour')

The whole game consists of a series of spoken words and gestures, such as "Ek machhali (One fish)", "Paani mein gayi (Went into the water)", a clap, and "Chappak" (Splash). (Also Read: Zomato Delivery Agent's Dance On 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' Amuses Netizens: WATCH)

In a recent case, Zomato, a well-known meal delivery service, has taken the practice to a new level. A customer's online food purchase prompted a hilarious reaction from Zomato, in a lighthearted conversation that has gone viral on social media.



Zomato shared a screenshot of a conversation with Ritika, a client who ordered a single fish fry, on X on Friday.

Zomato's customer support crew, who are well-known for their humorous and captivating social media posts, couldn't help but add a cheeky "Paani mein gayi" to the conversation. Ritika answered right away, saying "Chappak."



This humorous debate received more than 3,32,000 views and almost 8,000 likes on the social media site in a short amount of time. Take a look at the reactions:

Tum muje aise reply Kroge toh swiggy k pass chala jaunga — Starcommander (@Starcommander10) February 23, 2024

Prepaid order tha toh - Paise, Paani mai gaye

Chapak, chapak — AmberStudent (@amberstudent_) February 23, 2024