On this day, 13 years ago, India lifted their second ODI World Cup trophy at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. It was MS Dhoni who 'finished things off in style'. The words of Ravi Shastri, who called India's win on air, is still ringing in the ears of Indian fans who watched it live on the TV. India chased down 275-run target give by Sri Lanka to win the final and kickstarted celebrations that lasted almost a month. India fans had been waiting for a World Cup trophy for 28 years. The wait came to an end thanks to a massive six by Dhoni.

Did you know that the spot at which Dhoni's six landed has been demarcated by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). It was Ajinkya Naik, MCA Apex Council member, who came up with the idea of demarcating the seat where Dhoni's World Cup-winning six landed. The seat where the ball had landed, is 210 in MCA Pavilion L Block.

While the seat was demarcated, for a long time, it was not known where that cricket ball went. The ball that Dhoni sent for six to Block A was never found. Ten years after the six, the ball was located. It was none other than India legend Sunil Gavaskar who helped find it.

Below is the location where that Dhoni six landed:

One of Gavaskar's friend's friend was sitting on the same seat which has now been demarcated. He, reportedly, wrote a letter to Naik and informed him about the same upon learning that the seats have been demarcated in honour of Dhoni.

As per India Today, MCA had plans in place to open a museum where the same ball would be kept for fans to come and see it.

It has been 13 years and counting since India last won an ODI World Cup, and 11 years since an ICC trophy win. Last year, India came very close to winning their third World Cup title but lost to Australians in the one-sided final at Ahmedabad. India aim for another ICC trophy at this year's T20 World Cup 2024. If India win the tournament to be held in USA and West Indies, it will be their sixth ICC trophy. India have won 1983 and 2011 WC, 2013 Champions Trophy while 2022 was shared between India and Sri Lanka. India also won the 2007 T20 World Cup.