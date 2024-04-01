IPL 2024: Sara Tendulkar Spotted Watching MI vs RR Clash At Wankhede Stadium, See Viral PIC

As all know Sara Tendulkar is already an internet sensation and everytime she is in a cricket stadium her pictures go viral. A similar thing happened when the daughter of legendary cricket Sachin Tendulkar was spotted at the Wankhede Stadium for the IPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

Sara has been constantly linked to GT and India cricketer Shubman Gill but none of them have come out and confirmed whether they are friends or in a relationship. Gill currently leading the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024, took a break from cricket to celebrate April Fool's Day with his sister, Shahneel Gill. The duo shared heartwarming pictures on Shubman's social media, capturing the attention of the internet. Garnering nearly a million likes on Instagram, their photos showcased their adorable bond, leaving netizens in awe.

Coming to the match, Riyan Parag blitzkrieg left the Mumbai Indians (MI) bamboozled as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) sailed to their third consecutive win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with a six-wicket triumph over the five-time champions on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium. Parag played spoilsport in Hardik Pandya-led MI's team homecoming who are still hunting their first win of the season. On a ground that is known for some of the highest-scoring games, the hosts succumbed to 125/9, leaving RR to chase down a paltry target of 126.

Brief score: Mumbai Indians 125/9 (Hardik Pandya 34, Tilak Varma 32; Yuzvendra Chahal 3-11) vs Rajasthan Royals 127/4 (Riyan Parag 54*, Akash Madhwal 3-20).