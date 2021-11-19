2025 Champions Trophy: Pakistan will provide better security than EPL and Formula One, says PCB chief Ramiz Raja

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced Pakistan as the hosts of 2025 Champions Trophy earlier this week. The Champions Trophy will be the first major ICC tournament to be held in Pakistan in over a decade.

The Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja made a big statement that security in Pakistan is better than best sporting events in the world like the English Premier League or Formula One. There are security concerns in Pakistan which led to England and New Zealand pulling out from their respective tours ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 this year.

“One neutral security adviser had suggested that security arrangements in Pakistan are better than arrangements at EPL and Formula One,” Ramiz Raja said during a virtual media interaction.

The former Pakistan captain have assured that there will be no last minute pull-outs from the tournament as Indian sports minister Anurag Thakur has cleared nation’s stand on participation in the tournament.

“It is not going to happen. They (ICC) went through all the pros and cons and after going through the details, came to the conclusion that Pakistan is fit enough to host and administer the Champions Trophy. You shouldn’t worry at all. I don’t think there will be any negativity or any pull-outs at all,” Raja said.

Pakistan will be hosting a major ICC Tournament for the first time in 28 years. The last major tournament the sub-continent nation hosted was way back in 1996 along with Sri Lanka and India.

Live TV