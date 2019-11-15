close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India women vs West Indies women

3rd T20I: India women thrash West Indies by 7 wickets, clinch series

The two teams will next lock horns in the fourth T20I on November 17 at Providence Stadium.

3rd T20I: India women thrash West Indies by 7 wickets, clinch series

Guyana: India women thrashed West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20I here at Providence Stadium on Thursday (local time).With this win, India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing a small target of 60 runs, India had a poor start as both of their openers, Shafali Verma(0) and Smriti Mandhana(3), were sent back to the pavilion within three overs.

However, Jemimah Rodrigues(40) for India struck regular boundaries and ensured the team didn`t suffer any more hiccups as India chased down the small target comfortably to clinch series against the Windies with two games to spare.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, West Indies got off to a worst possible start as the team lost the first two wickets in powerplay at a score of 12 runs.

Stacy-Ann King and Chedean Nation were only able to stitch a 14 run partnership as India wreaked havoc demolishing the West Indies top order. Windies kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were soon found reeling at 39-6 at the end of 14th over.

India then did not allow West Indies to gain any momentum and struck quick wickets to restrict the hosts to just 59 runs in 20 overs.

The two teams will next lock horns in the fourth T20I on November 17.

Brief scores: India women 60/3 (Jemimah Rodrigues Hayley Matthews 2-7) defeat West Indies 59/9 (Chinelle Henry 11, Chedean Nation 11, Radha Yadav 2-6) by seven wickets. (ANI)

Tags:
India women vs West Indies womenCricketT20IShafali VermaSmriti Mandhana(
Next
Story

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2: Live Updates

Must Watch

PT18M30S

Watch top 50 news stories of the day