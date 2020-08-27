48-year-old Pravin Tambe becomes first Indian to play in Caribbean Premier League, picks one wicket in debut match

Indian leg-spinner Pravin Tambe created history on Wednesday (August 26) by becoming the first Indian to play in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The 48-year-old Tambe made his debut for CPL side Trinbago Knight Riders after replacing an injured Sunil Narine in the Kieron Pollard-led team.

Tambe picked up one wicket in his first over to make his debut memorable. He delivered a wrong'un to dismiss Afghanistan batsman Najibullah Zadran in the 11th over.

First CPL wicket for Pravin Tambe! Historic moment for this Indian star! #CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/XFoLyxBIrO — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 26, 2020

The veteran leg-spinner bowled only 1 over before rain halted play in the 18th over of St Lucia Zouks innings.

Tambe has played only 2 first-class and 6 List A matches and technically he is the first Indian to play in the CPL as former U-19 India player Sunny Sohal played in CPL 2018 but he had himself registered as a US national.

It is to be noted that Tambe made his debut in Indian Premier League debut in 2013 when he was 41-year-old. He has played 33 IPL matches and has 28 wickets at 30.46. He has not played in the IPL since 2016.

Kolkata Knight Riders roped in Tambe in IPL auction held in December at his base price of Rs 20 lakh. But the BCCI barred him from playing the league as he was found guilty of breaching BCCI protocols by playing a fracnhise-based league without announcing retirement. According to the rules laid down by BCCI, no active Indian player can participate in foreign fracnhise-based leagues. Tambe announced his retirement after this goof-up and was picked up by Trinbago Knight Riders.