A look at New Zealand's Super Over heartbreaks

New Zealand have set a record of participating in seven Super Overs, but the feat is an absolute nightmare in itself as they won just one of them. The Black Caps have a one-sided love affair for Super Over and it continued on Wednesday when they slumped to a heart-breaking defeat at the hands of Virat Kohli-led Indian team in the third Twenty20 International at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

It was the Black Caps' third Super Over defeat in less than seven months and fifth out of six Super Overs they have been part of in T20Is stretching back to series against the West Indies in 2008.

Last year, New Zealand suffered a dramatic Super Over defeat in the summit showdown of the 2019 edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup against England at Lord's on July 14. In the same year, the Kiwis suffered yet another loss via Super Over against the same opponents in Auckland.

Besides this, New Zealand were also involved in two Super Overs defeats in T20 World Cup 2012 played in Sri Lanka.

After New Zealand tied scores with Sri Lanka in a group clash, the winner of the match was decided to select via Super Over. Sri Lanka posted 13 runs off the six deliveries from Tim Southee after batting first. In reply, New Zealand could only manage seven runs off Lasith Malinga's deliveries.

In the same tournament, the Black Caps once again tied scores but this time with the West Indies. Marlon Samuels knocked New Zealand out of the tournament by smashing a maximum on the fifth delivery by Southee.

Let us take a look at New Zealand's Super Over defeats in last one year:

1) New Zealand's defeat in 2019 ICC World Cup final

For the first time in the history of the World Cup, the summit showdown of the cricket's extravaganza went to the Super-Over after the two teams finished tied at 241 in their stipulated 50 overs in the final of the 2019 edition of the tournament at iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

England sent Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler as their opening batsmen for the Super Over, with Trent Boult bowling for New Zealand.

The Eoin Morgan-led side posted 15 runs in the first-ever Super-Over in a World Cup final clash before New Zealand also finished on 15. England eventually lifted their maiden trophy at the mega event on the basis of the more boundaries scored than New Zealand in the final count.

2) New Zealand's Super Over loss in T20I against England

In less than four months after the tied World Cup final, England once again defeated New Zealand in Super Over during the fifth T20I to clinch the five-match series by 3-2 at the Eden Park in Auckland in November 2019.

After the two teams finished tied at 146, a Super Over was conducted to decide the winner.

Eoin Morgan and Jonny Bairstow came to bat for England and they put up 17 runs on the scoreboard off Tim Southee's bowling. In reply, Martin Guptill and Tim Seifert came to bat for New Zealand and the duo could only manage to score eight runs off Chris Jordan's deliveries.

3) New Zealand's third T20I against India in 2020

After the two teams ended in a tie after 20 overs in the third T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday, India beat New Zealand in a Super Over to clinch the five-match series with two games to spare.

Martin Guptill and Williamson came to bat for New Zealand and posted 17/0 in an over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. In reply, the Men in Blue notched up 20 runs in an over bowled by Tim Southee, including back-to-back sixes by Rohit on the last two balls, to emerge victorious.