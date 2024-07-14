Indian middle-order batter Rinku Singh once again delivered a fine finish for India during the fifth T20I against Zimbabwe on Sunday. Coming in the 18th over, Rinku got nine balls to play in which he scored 11 balls, with help of a crucial six on the penultimate ball of the innings. He also got a boundary on the final ball, which was not added to his tally due to it being a leg bye.

Rinku has got fine statistics while batting in the 20th over in T20Is. In 28 balls Rinku has faced in the final over so far throughout his Indian career in T20Is, he has scored 84 runs at a strike rate of 300 and has been dismissed only twice. He has smashed five boundaries and nine sixes in this phase of the game. (WATCH: Sanju Samson Smashes Humongous 110m Six, Sends Ball Out Of Stadium During IND Vs ZIM 5th T20I)

In 20 T20I matches and 15 innings, Rinku has scored 416 runs at an average of 83.20 and a strike rate of 176.27, with two half-centuries and a best score of 69*. He has ended up unbeaten 10 times.

In this series against Zimbabwe, Rinku has managed 60 runs in four innings at an average of 60, with a duck in the first game being his only dismissal. After that, he managed scores of 48*, 1* and 11*. ('No One Is Abusing Me, Everyone Has Forgotten': Once Criticised For Making Rohit Sharma Captain, Sourav Ganguly Hits Back)

This year in eight T20Is and seven innings, Rinku has scored 154 runs at an average of 154.00, being dismissed only once. His strike rate is 169.23, and his best score is 69*.

Coming to the match, Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field first. They had India at 40/3 at one point untill a 65-run partnership between Sanju Samson (58 in 45 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Riyan Parag (22 in 24 balls, with a six) and a fine cameo from Shivam Dube (26 in 12 balls, with two fours and two sixes) took India to 167/6 in their 20 overs.

Blessing Muzarbani (2/19) was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe. Richard Ngarva, Sikandar Raza, and Brandon Mavuta also got a wicket each.