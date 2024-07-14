WATCH: Sanju Samson Smashes Humongous 110m Six, Sends Ball Out Of Stadium During IND Vs ZIM 5th T20I

All Sanju Samson were delighted on Sunday (July 14) as they finally saw their star player getting a chance to bat and showing off skills in style. During his fabulous knocks against Zimbabwe in the 5th and final T20I of the series, Samson smashed a 110-meter six straight down the ground which saw the ball go over the roof of the stadium and eventually out of the park.

Watch the video here...

SANJU SAMSON SMASHED 110 METER SIX pic.twitter.com/sngQiAKCPo Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 14, 2024

India lost their skipper Shubman Gill early with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhishek Sharma as well. Samson came in to bat at number 4 and produced a fine knock for Team India. Samson alongside Riyan Parag stitched up a 65-run partnership to get their team back in the contest after some early blows in the game. ('No One Is Abusing Me, Everyone Has Forgotten': Once Criticised For Making Rohit Sharma Captain, Sourav Ganguly Hits Back)

Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to field against Shubman Gill's India in the fifth match of the five-game T20I series at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Shubman Gill-led India bounced back in the five-match T20I series after losing the first game by 13 runs. The Men in Blue won the past three matches of the series. They are coming into this match after beating the hosts by 10 wickets. The Men in Blue are at their top form currently and will start the match as the favourites. (IND vs ZIM Live Streaming 5th T20I: When And Where To Watch India vs Zimbabwe Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online)

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe failed to keep their momentum in the series after winning the opening game of the series. The hosts will be looking forward to end the series on a high and win the final match of the series.

Speaking at the toss, Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza said that the pitch at the Harare Sports Club got better.

"We are gonna have a bowl first. The wicket did get better. They will get better when we bat second. The motivation, confidence and skillset is there. Chatara has been rested," Raza said.

India skipper Shubman Gill said that Riyan Parag and Mukesh Kumar have made it into the Men in Blue first eleven.

"We were looking to bat first anyway. Our spinners have bowled well and the fast bowlers have been economical. The players have been hungry. It's not easy to play back-to-back matches. Couple of changes. Mukesh Kumar and Parag come in," Gill said.