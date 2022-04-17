Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik, who is the fastest bowler in India right now, shone againt for his side as he picked up 4 wickets in Match 28 of IPL 2022 vs Punjab Kings.

Must be noted that Punjab Kings were on course to post something near to 180 as Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan had spent some time in the middle and now were playing the big shots.

But it was then that he began his extra-ordinary pace bowling, removing Odean Smith, Rahul Chahar and Vaibhav Arora. Chahar and Arora's wicket came on two consecutive deliveries. On the last ball of the over, he was on a hat-trick but Punjab's Arshdeep Singh evaded it. If he had picked up the wicket, he would have become the first bowler in IPL to pick up four wickets.

In the mid-innings break, Umran spoke to IPL commentators who asked him if it was difficult to bowl under the hot sun. It was too hot in Mumbai on Sunday but it had no effect on Umran's pace, who consistently bowled at high speed.

Umran replied: "Sir, I come from Jammu, where we have 46 to 47 degree temperature in summers. I have trained in Jammu and used to the heat. I actually enjoy bowling in the heat."

Further Umran said that he was looking to keep things simple and bowl wicket to wicket. His pace makes all the difference. For example, Jitesh Sharma tried to pull the short ball from Umran but courtesy the pace on the ball, he happened to be late on the ball and eventually ended losing his wicket.