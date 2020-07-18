हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aakash Chopra picks Ben Stokes as No.1 all-rounder across all formats

His remark came after Stokes scored a century in the second Test against West Indies to put England in a strong position.

Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra on Saturday picked Ben Stokes as the number one all-rounder in the world across all three formats of cricket.

His remark came as Stokes scored a century in the second Test against West Indies to put England in a strong position.

"At this point of time, there is no doubt in my mind that Ben Stokes is the number one all-rounder in the world across all three formats. He has an average of 43 in Tests, 59 in ODIs over the last two years," Aakash Chopra said on his Youtube channel.

"He has a good bowling average across all formats as well, there is no doubt that Stokes is the number one all-rounder in the world across all formats," he added.

The former India batsman highlighted how Stokes has been a match-winner in all three formats of the game for England.

Chopra picked Shakib-al-Hasan and Ravindra Jadeja as the number two and three all-rounders in the world at the current point of time.

29-year-old Stokes smashed his 10th Test century and second against West Indies on day two of the second Test.

The all-rounder scored 176 runs in 356 balls registering his longest innings in terms of balls faced.It was also the second time that Stokes had scored more than 150 runs in the longest format of the game.

Stokes had played a knock of 84 runs in the finals of the 2019 World Cup to take England to their first-ever 50-over World Cup win.

Then in the same year, he also produced a match-winning knock in the third Test of the Ashes to take England to an improbable one-wicket victory. 

