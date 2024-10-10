Aakash Chopra Supports Varun Chakaravarthy To Perform Consistently Even After IND vs BAN T20I Series

Cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra feels Varun Chakaravarthy could make a comeback to India’s T20I team for the next T20 World Cup. The Tamil Nadu-based spinner has been in brilliant form in the ongoing T20I series between India and Bangladesh.

In the second T20I, the Indian team put up a target of 222 runs after batting first where Chakravarthy scalped 2 wickets for just 19 runs in four overs. On the back of his brilliant bowling, the Indian team restricted the visitors to 135/9 and secured an 86-run victory.

“Varun Chakaravarthy, is he back, big question, because he is making a comeback after three years. In the first match, he probably got one or two wickets on balls that weren’t wicket-taking, which is good. He picked up three wickets. In the second match, he actually bowled better than the first match,” Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“He bowled with more confidence and greater consistency. He continuously bowled within the three stumps. The signs thus far are very good. Why do you want to play Varun Chakaravarthy? After two years, the next World Cup will be in India only,” the former India opener added.

After getting out of consideration from the Indian setup, Chakravarthy made a comeback to the team in the ongoing series against Bangladesh, taking five wickets in the first two matches.

India squad for Bangladesh T20 series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh squad for India T20 series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.