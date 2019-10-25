Aaron Finch confident of getting fit for first Sri Lanka T20I

Australia T20I captain Aaron Finch is confident of getting fit for the first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka beginning Sunday at the Adelaide Oval.

Finch has a side strain which he sustained in a Marsh Sheffield Shield Match against South Australia in Melbourne earlier this month. However, on Friday, he took part in the fielding session at Adelaide Oval and then faced throw-downs in the practice nets. But he will be re-assessed ahead of Saturday's training before a final call is made on his availability, reports cricket.com.au.

"It's still two days before the game, so I'll test it out over the next two days," Finch said."But I'm feeling like it will be fine.

"It's feeling better and better every day. It's just going to be a case of having a hit today, assessing how it goes, having a hit tomorrow and keep re-assessing each day."

"It was just sitting down for a couple of days in that Shield game at the Junction, and then coming out and trying to swing a bit too hard," Finch said of the side strain's cause.

If Finch is unavailable, he has two deputies ready to take on the role in joint vice-captains Pat Cummins and Alex Carey.

