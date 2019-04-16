Aaron Finch expects 'no issues' with Steve Smith, David Warner's return to Australia squad

Australian skipper Aaron Finch has welcomed the return of Steve Smith and David Warner into the national squad, saying that the duo's comeback would not be of any issues to the team.

Former skipper Smith and vice-captain Warner are all set to make a return to the international arena after being named in the 15-member Australian squad for the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, which is slated to take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.

Smith and Warner are currently playing for Rajasthan and Hyderabad respectively in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after serving their one-year bans for their role in the ball-tampering scandal that took place in South Africa in March 2018.

Reflecting on their return, Finch said that the pair had done everything they were asked for in the last couple of months and, therefore, there would be no problem with Smith and Warner coming into the side.

"As far as I'm concerned, they've done everything they've been asked in this last 12 months. They were very good around the group and continuing to do everything they can, that's in the best interests of the side, and that's a real key," the ICC quoted Finch as saying.

"Knowing them both personally as well as I do, I don't think that will be any kind of issue whatsoever. They're both great guys and I can't see there being any kinds of issues," he added.

Echoing similar views, chief selector Trevor Hohns said that the duo's reintegration into the team would be seamless.

"I'm quite comfortable and quite confident that they know what is expected and they know the environment they are stepping into, which is quite different to when they left," he said.

Hohns further expressed confidence that Smith and Warner would cope well with the potential backlashing from English crowds.

"Probably going to England there will certainly be a little bit of aggro.I'm sure everyone expects that, particularly the two players themselves. The team will come in for a bit of heckling I would say," he said.

Australia will kickstart their campaign at the 2019 ICC World Cup against Afghanistan on June 1.