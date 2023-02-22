AB de Villiers Compares two Mumbai Indians batters, Says THIS about Suryakumar Yadav and Dewald Brevis

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will get underway on March 31 with champions Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings. Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have failed to make the playoffs stage in the last couple of seasons but fans can look forward to a mouth-watering clash when Rohit Sharma’s MI face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their opening game of IPL 2023 on April 2.

Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers bleeds ‘RCB’, having retired from the T20 league last reason. Now the former batting legend is looking forward to the prospect of Dewald Brevis, who has been dubbed as ‘Baby AB’, teaming up with new ‘Mr 360’ Suryakumar Yadav in the Mumbai Indians team.

In a recent column, AB de Villiers in fact compared Brevis to his Mumbai Indians teammate ‘SKY’. “There are certainly similarities in the way that they approach the game. They're both really aggressive, they want to take the bowlers on, and they don’t let the bowlers settle. Dewald is obviously a lot younger and still has a lot to learn, whereas SKY is more experienced these days. He come a long way having performed well for the Mumbai Indians at the IPL. But they both excite me a lot,” De Villiers wrote in his blog for Betway.

_ "We all know he looks like AB de Villiers, he plays like him, strokes the ball just like him. He's an absolute star."



Brevis made his IPL debut last year after he was signed for Rs 3 crore by the five-time champions in the IPL 2022 mega auction that took place in February. In his maiden season in the T20 league, he got a chance to play in seven matches, in which he scored 161 runs at an average of 23.00 and a strike rate of 142.47.

Brevis ended up as the second-highest run-getter for MI Cape Town, although they failed to make the semifinals of the SA20 T20 League launched earlier this year. MI Cape Town is the sister franchise of the Mumbai Indians.

Suryakumar Yadav enjoyed an impressive run in IPL 2022, scoring 303 runs in just 8 matches with three fifties at an average of 43.29 and a strike-rate of 145.67. SKY is currently the world No. 1 batter in the T20I format.