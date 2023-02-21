Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Suryakumar Yadav Travels to Tirupati to Visit the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple; Shares Pics

With Delhi Test finishing inside just 3 days, Team India players have got themselves a much-needed break. The Indian players, who usually have a packed schedule, will report to duty in Indore on February 25 after enjoying a five-day off from work. The third Test vs Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin on March 1 at Holkar stadium in Indore. The Indian team will have four days to hit the nets and prepare for the game. Making good use of the break, the players have gone back to their homes to spend some time with family. At the same time, Suryakumar Yadav made good use of the break to visit Tirupati and visited Tirumala Venkateswara Temple to seek blessings.

SKY, as he is popularly called among fans, shared the pics on social media. He can be seen dressed in a kurta as he posed with his wife, inside and outside the temple. Check the pics below:

India lead 2-0 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. They finished both the matches, in Nagpur and Delhi, within 3 days. However, Rohit Sharma and Co know that they have to aim and win both the remaining games to ensure they are playing the World Test Championship final in London. Looking at the problems Aussies have, including injuries woes, it seems India have a great chance of whitewashing the the visitors 4-0. Australia have lost David Warner and Josh Hazlewood to injuries. These two will not play the two remaining matches as they have been flown back to Australia. Meanwhile, captain Pat Cummins has also flown back to Australia due to a family emergency but he is expected to be back with the team before the third Test starts.

India beat Australia in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs before thrashing them again inside 3 days by 6 wickets in Delhi.