Watch: Dewald Brevis hits fastest century in CSA T20 Challenge, AB de Villiers says THIS - Twitter reacts

South Africa and Mumbai Indians batsman Dewald Brevis took the cricketing world by storm on Monday as he smashed 162 runs in 57 balls with the help of 13 boundaries and as many sixes in the CSA T20 Challenge playing for Titans against Knights at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The Titans posted a mammoth total of 271 in 20 overs. Former South African batsman AB de Villiers heaped praise on Brevis AKA Baby AB for playing a once-in-a-lifetime innings. De Villiers took to Twitter and wrote, "Dewald Brevis. No need to say more."

Here are reactions to Dewald Brevis's century-

Dewald Brevis. No need to say more — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) October 31, 2022

Hang this Dewald Brevis no-look six in the Louvre



Incredible shot __#CSAT20Challenge pic.twitter.com/HfRAm6PJY0 — Nqobile Ndlovu (@CashNSport) October 31, 2022

Dewald brevis got out 3 times on 3 balls __ pic.twitter.com/OrdRs62Gbd — Shadow (@Shadow_1713) October 31, 2022

We're witnessing greatness _



Dewald Brevis' talent knows no bounds!



What a catch! _#CSAT20Challenge pic.twitter.com/pbnLZVror9 — SuperSport _ (@SuperSportTV) October 31, 2022

Mad knock from Dewald Brevis - 162 in just 57 balls with 13 fours and 13 sixes in the CSA T20 Challenge.#CSAT20Challenge #INDvsSA #AUSvIRE #sat20 #ICCT20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/WEHaDLCaY0 October 31, 2022

Dewald Brevis First Ton in T20I Cricket is record breaking. He will definitely rule World Cricket For upcoming 10 to 15 years. @BrevisDewald is treat to watch and he have unbelievable ability OF hitting Sixes. pic.twitter.com/I40GA0ArRc — Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRaGenius) October 31, 2022

RECORD BREAKER:



Titans teenager Dewald Brevis has torn up the record books with the fastest T20 hundred and highest score in South African domestic T20 history! pic.twitter.com/Ltbsl3O0GZ — VIJAY NAYAK (@VIJAYANAYAK17) October 31, 2022

The emeregence of Dewald Brevis is the next big thing in south african cricket. pic.twitter.com/66nP0SNuXG October 31, 2022

Dewald Brevis scored his Maiden Ton in T20Is. He smashes 162 runs off 57 Balls in CSA T20 Challenge.#CSAT20Challenge #dewaldbrevis #SkyBlues | #WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/K3OKWCHarg — Extra Pace (@Extra_Pace) October 31, 2022