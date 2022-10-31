topStories
NewsCricket
DEWALD BREVIS

Watch: Dewald Brevis hits fastest century in CSA T20 Challenge, AB de Villiers says THIS - Twitter reacts

The Titans posted a mammoth total of 271 in 20 overs.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 09:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: Dewald Brevis hits fastest century in CSA T20 Challenge, AB de Villiers says THIS - Twitter reacts

South Africa and Mumbai Indians batsman Dewald Brevis took the cricketing world by storm on Monday as he smashed 162 runs in 57 balls with the help of 13 boundaries and as many sixes in the CSA T20 Challenge playing for Titans against Knights at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The Titans posted a mammoth total of 271 in 20 overs. Former South African batsman AB de Villiers heaped praise on Brevis AKA Baby AB for playing a once-in-a-lifetime innings. De Villiers took to Twitter and wrote, "Dewald Brevis. No need to say more."

Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar calls R Ashwin the' Main Problem' of Team India after defeat against South Africa in T20 WC

Here are reactions to Dewald Brevis's century-

Live Tv

Dewald BrevisDewald Brevis news updateDewald Brevis newsDewald Brevis updateBaby AB DevillersBaby AB Devillers news updateBaby AB Devillers newsBaby AB Devillers updateSA T20 League news updateSA T20 League newsSA T20 League updatefastest century in T20Highest score in T20

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series