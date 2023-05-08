topStoriesenglish2604667
Abdul Samad Feels Glenn Phillips Was Game-Changer In RR vs SRH Game In IPL 2023

The hero of the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Abdul Samad, who took his team home with a final ball six, said that Glenn Phillips was the game-changer for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Another nerve-wracking last-over finish saw Sunrisers Hyderabad notch their fourth win of the season, a much-needed one, as they beat Rajasthan Royals in a thriller. 

Phillips faced only seven balls, the lowest for a batter to have won the Player-of-the-Match award in an IPL match. He played a hard-hitting knock of 25 runs in 7 balls before losing his wicket to Kuldip Yadav in the 18.5 overs of the match.

Also Read: Blame Game In Lucknow Super Giants After Defeat Against Gujarat Titans, Stand-In Captain Krunal Pandya Says THIS

"When I went in to bat, it wasn't an easy situation. Phillips gave us the injection. Was waiting for the ball to hit in the slot. Luckily got no ball as well. Umpire told us only one run would be given. Was waiting for the ball in the right area to hit. Phillips is the game-changer for us. We are still in the game (tournament). Look forward to carry this momentum in the remaining matches as well," Abdul Samad said in a post-match presentation.

Abdul Samad provided a blockbuster finish with a last-ball six in a drama-filled last over from Sandeep Sharma as SRH chased 215 to keep their hopes alive in IPL 2023. Impactful knocks from Abhishek Sharma (55 off 34) and Rahul Tripathi (47 off 29) laid the platform for SRH before blistering cameos under pressure from Glenn Phillips (25 off 7) and Samad (17* off 7) powered the away team past the finish line.

Earlier, Jos Buttler had put on a T20 batting masterclass to entertain Jaipur with a scintillating innings of 95(59) while captain Sanju Samson had played the support act of 66 (38) to take RR to a daunting 214/2.

