In a recent clash between Chennai Braves and Northern Warriors at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, Abhimanyu Mithun, a seasoned former India international, found himself at the center of an unexpected controversy. While the match itself saw Chennai Braves securing a hard-fought victory, it was an incident in the fifth over of the second innings that stole the spotlight and drew parallels with the infamous no-ball by Mohammad Amir in 2010.

What's happening in T10 Cricket pic.twitter.com/3z5RvOcbYD — _Imran Siddique (@imransiddique89) December 2, 2023

Chaos Amidst a Close Encounter

Chasing a target of 107 set by Northern Warriors, Angelo Mathews-led Chennai Braves faced an uphill battle. The game took a dramatic turn when Sikander Raza's explosive 10-ball inning of 27 runs shifted the momentum. Despite Mithun's significant contribution of 2-0-11-2, the real drama unfolded in the fifth over.

Mithun's No-Ball: Larger Than Amir's Mistake?

Attempting to build on his early success, Mithun bowled a perfect yorker that dismissed Charith Asalanka. However, celebrations were cut short as the umpire signaled a no-ball. Replays revealed a shocking reality – Mithun had overstepped by an astonishing half a meter, drawing comparisons to the notorious margin of Mohammad Amir's infamous no-ball in 2010.

The Fallout and Social Media Buzz

As scrutiny mounted on Mithun after the game, no official statements have been released regarding the incident from any cricket authority. However, the incident quickly reverberated across social media platforms, with fans drawing parallels between Mithun's no-ball and Amir's historic mistake.

Fans Draw Comparisons on Social Media

The incident sparked a social media storm, with users expressing disbelief at the nature of Mithun's no-ball. Many drew parallels between Mithun's error and Mohammad Amir's no-ball in 2010, amplifying the buzz around the incident.

Abhimanyu Mithun: A Domestic Cricket Figure

Beyond the controversy, it's essential to recognize Abhimanyu Mithun's stature in Indian domestic cricket. Representing Karnataka in domestic cricket, Mithun has been a prominent figure, even sharing dressing rooms with cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and MS Dhoni. However, his recent no-ball has unexpectedly thrust him into the limelight.