Neeraj Chopra

Abhinav Bindra gets a 'paw-dorable' present for Neeraj Chopra, Jwala Gutta reacts

Abhinav Bindra created history at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, where he won a gold medal in 10m air rifle. And after a long wait, 23-year-old Neeraj Chopra joined him by clinching the gold medal in the men's javelin final at Tokyo 2020.

Abhinav Bindra gets a 'paw-dorable' present for Neeraj Chopra, Jwala Gutta reacts
Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra hold the puppy together. (Twitter/Abhinav_Bindra)

After standing at the podium alone for 13 years, Abhinav Bindra, independent India's first Olympic gold-medalist, was joined by India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra in the elite stand after his golden haul at the Tokyo Olympics.

Bindra created history at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, where he won a gold medal in 10m air rifle. And after a long wait, 23-year-old Chopra joined him by clinching the gold medal in the men's javelin final at Tokyo 2020.

India's Olympic heroes met with each other, a photo of which was shared by Bindra on Twitter. Sharing the photo, Bindra hoped the upcoming edition in Paris in 2024 turn out to be equally good for Neeraj as the one in Tokyo. He also gave Neeraj a puppy, which saw a very happy reaction from former shuttler Jwala Gutta, calling it a very 'thoughtful' gesture.    

Bindra had earlier welcomed Chopra's golden haul in Tokyo with a letter, which he shared on social media. 

Neeraj hails Bindra's winning mentality

After winning the gold medal at Tokyo, Neeraj spoke about the belief Abhinav Bindra has instilled in Indian athletes. "It always feels great that he was the lone gold medallist in an individual sport for India. Everyone looks up to him. So I joining him today is like a dream for me. We used to think that Abhinav Bindra has achieved such a great feat."

"Standing alongside him today is a great feeling. He has opened us to that thought of winning gold at Olympics. So he has contributed immensely," the javelin star said.

