Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022: Full schedule, squads, when and where to watch on TV, online, live streaming details - All you need to know

The sixth edition of ‘Cricket’s Fastest Format’ will be held over 12 days from 23 November - 4 December, 2022. Past Abu Dhabi T10 champions include the Kerala Kings, Maratha Arabians, Northern Warriors who have twice taken the title & most recently the Deccan Gladiators.
The sixth season of Abu Dhabi T20 League kickstarts today (November 23). This year the competition will be played between eight sides as two new teams have been added to the league. They are Morrisville SAMP Army and the New York Strikers. There will be 33 matches played in 12 days among 8 teams that include star players like Dwayne Bravo, Alex Hales, Suresh Raina, David Miller, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kieron Pollard and Eoin Morgan among others.
The opening game will see the Kieron Pollard-led New York Strikers take on the Bangla Tigers captained by Shakib Al Hasan at 6:15pm and the second game of the day will see the defending Champions Deccan Gladiators, powered by West Indian stars Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russel, square up against crowd favorites Team Abu Dhabi at 8:30PM.
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022: Schedule
November 23
New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers, 1st Match
Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi, 2nd Match
November 24
Morrisville Samp Army vs Bangla Tigers, 3rd Match
Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls, 4th Match
The Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers, 5th Match
November 25
Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators, 6th Match
Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls, 7th Match
Bangla Tigers vs The Chennai Braves, 8th Match
November 26
Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers, 9th Match
Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors, 10th Match
Morrisville Samp Army vs Delhi Bulls, 11th Match
November 27
Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors, 12th Match
Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi, 13th Match
Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators, 14th Match
November 28
New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army, 15th Match
Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors, 16th Match
November 29
Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army, 17th Match
Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves, 18th Match
Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls, 19th Match
November 30
The Chennai Braves vs Team Abu Dhabi, 20th Match
Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators, 21st Match
New York Strikers vs Northern Warriors, 22nd Match
December 1
Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers, 23rd Match
Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers, 24th Match
Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators, 25th Match
December 2
Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves, 26th Match
Northern Warriors vs Morrisville Samp Army, 27th Match
New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi, 28th Match
December 3
TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 1
TBC vs TBC, Eliminator
TBC vs TBC, Qualifier 2
December 4
TBC vs TBC, 3rd Place Play-off
TBC vs TBC, Final
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022: Squads
Delhi Bulls: Dwayne Bravo (icon, captain), Tim David, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Will Jacks, Najibullah Zadran, Dominic Drakes, Richard Gleeson, Keemo Paul, Mitchell Stanley, Shiraz Ahmed, Karnal Zahid, Aayan Afzal Khan, Imad Wasim, Jordan Cox
Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Lynn (icon), Fabian Allen, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Tymal Mills, Jamie Overton, James Vince, Brandon King, Amad Butt, Darwish Rasooli, Alishan Sharafu, Abid Ali, Ethan D’Souza, Mustafizur Rahman, Peter Hatzoglou.
Northern Warriors: Wanindu Hasaranga (icon), Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell (captain), Adam Lyth, Reece Topley, Kennar Lewis, Wayne Parnell, Adam Hose, Chris Green, Rayad Emrit, Gus Atkinson, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Usman, Hamdan Tahir, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohammad Irfan
Bangla Tigers: Shakib Al Hasan (icon, captain), Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Hazratullah Zazai, Joe Clarke, Benny Howell, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Amir, Matheesha Pathirana, Nurul Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rohan Mustafa, Chirag Suri, Umair Ali, Dan Christian, Jake Ball
Deccan Gladiators: Nicholas Pooran (icon), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Luke Wood, Josh Little, Odean Smith, Will Smeed, Zahir Khan, Curtis Campher, Zahoor Khan, Adeel Malik, Sultan Ahmed, Jason Roy, Taskin Ahmed
Chennai Braves: Dasun Shanaka (icon), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Carlos Brathwaite, Obed McCoy, Maheesh Theekshana, Olly Stone, Ben Duckett, Sam Cook, Sikandar Raza, Ross Whiteley, Kobe Herft, Karthik Meiyappan, Vriitya Aravind, Sabir Rao, Laurie Evans, James Fuller.
Morrisville Samp Army: David Miller (icon), Anrich Nortje, Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius, Johnson Charles, Chamika Karunaratne, George Garton, Andries Gous, Jacobus Pienaar, Ibrahim Zadran, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Basil Hameed, Sheldon Cottrell, Karim Janat
New York Strikers: Kieron Pollard (icon, captain), Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan, Paul Stirling, Romario Shepherd, Andre Fletcher, Wahab Riaz, Jordan Thompson, Kesrick Williams, Izharulhaq Naveed, Tom Hartley, Muhammad Waseem, Nav Pabreja, Muhammad Farooq, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul
Broadcast Details
TV - Sports18
Live Streaming - Jio Cinema
