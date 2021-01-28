Abu Dhabi T10 League live streaming: When and where to watch Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors?

Cricket's shortest format Abu Dhabi T10 League will get underway on Thursday with defending champions Maratha Arabians locking horns with Northern Warriors in the season opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Both the teams are star-studded, with the likes of Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik featuring for the Arabians. Meanwhile, Windies T20 stars Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, and Rovman Powell will be donning the Warriors jersey.

Abu Dhabi T10 2021: Fixtures, venue, full squads and other details

The contest will be followed by two more encounters - Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators, and Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers.

When is the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 opening clash between Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW)?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 opening clash between Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW) will be played on Thursday, January 28.

Where is the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 opening clash between Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW)?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 opening clash between Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW) will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 opening clash between Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW) begin?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 opening clash between Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW) is scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 opening clash between Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW)?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 opening clash between Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW) will telecast on Sony Ten 3, Sony Six/HD channels.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 opening clash between Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW)?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 opening clash between Maratha Arabians (MA) vs Northern Warriors (NW) will be available on the SonyLiv app.