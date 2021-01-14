Abu Dhabi T10 2021: Fixtures, venue, full squads and other details

Cricket's shortest format Abu Dhabi T10 league is all set to take place from January 28 to February 6 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Defending champions Maratha Arabians will take on the Northern Warriors in the season opener. The tournament will also see several T20 stars - Chris Gayle, DJ Bravo, Shoaib Malik, and Shahid Afridi - making an appearance in the competition.

A total of eight teams, split into two groups, will feature in the tournament. All the teams will play three-match each before the tournament advances into the Super League stage. The teams would be required to play three matches each in both the stages.

Here is the full schedule of the Abu Dhabi T10 league:

DAY 1

Maratha vs Northern Warriors

Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators

Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers

DAY 2

Pune Devils vs Qalandars

Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi

DAY 3

Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians

Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars

Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls

DAY 4

Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors

Qalandars vs Deccan Gladiators

The top four teams after the Super League stage will advance into the playoffs, with the top two locking horns in the Qualifiers. The third and fourth-ranked teams will tussle in Eliminator before taking on the losing side from the first Qualifier.

The first Qualifier and the Eliminator will be played on February 5, while the second Qualifier will also take place on the same day. The clash for third place and the finals will be played on the following day.

Abu Dhabi T10 league squad:

Bangla Tigers

Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Johnson Charles, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Andre Fletcher, Mahedi Hasan, Adam Hose, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Irfan, Karim Janat, Aryan Lakra, Tom Moores, Chirag Suri, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb ur Rahman, David Wiese

Deccan Gladiators

Imtiaz Ahmed, Prashant Gupta, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Ingram, Azam Khan, Zahoor Khan, Lahiru Kumara, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ravi Rampaul, Mohammad Shahzad, Hamdan Tahir, Imran Tahir, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Aaron Summers

Delhi Bulls

Sheraz Ahmad, Dwayne Bravo, Amad Butt, Dushmantha Chameera, Kashif Daud, Fidel Edwards, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ali Khan, Evin Lewis, Adam Lyth, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Waqar Salamkheil, Dasun Shanaka, Nyeem Young

Maratha Arabians

Taskin Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Laurie Evans, Amjad Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Sompal Kami, Shoaib Malik, Ishan Malhorta, Maroof Merchant, Syed Shah, Abdul Shakoor, Pravin Tambe

Northern Warriors

Fabian Allen, Rayad Emrit, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Nuwan Pradeep, Wahab Riaz, Andre Russell, Junaid Siddique, Lendl Simmons, Ansh Tandon, Maheesh Theekshana, Amir Yamin

Pune Devils

Waheed Ahmad, Mohammad Amir, Vriitya Aravind, Sam Billings, Mohammad Boota, Nasir Hossain, Chamara Kapugedera, Karan KC, Asif Khan, Dinesh Kumar, Kennar Lewis, Ajantha Mendis, Thisara Perera, Darwish Rasooli, Devon Thomas, Hardus Viljoen, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sam Wisniewski

Qalandars

Shahid Afridi, Fayyaz Ahmed, Sultan Ahmad, Sohail Akhtar, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Khurshid Anwar, Tom Banton, Ben Dunk, Chris Jordan, Maaz Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Samit Patel, Phil Salt, Sohail Tanvir

Team Abu Dhabi

Ben Cox, Avishka Fernando, Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Leonardo Julien, Kushal Malla, Chris Morris, Obed McCoy, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hayden Walsh Jnr, Luke Wright, Najibullah Zadran

The Maratha Arabians, Bangla Tigers, Delhi Bulls, and Northern Warriors will battle it out in Group A, while last season’s finalists Deccan Gladiators will be up against Qalandars, Team Abu Dhabi and Pune Devils in Group B.

Universe Boss Chris Gayle will take the pitch for home favourites Team Abu Dhabi on January 29, while star allrounder Andre Russell will don the Northern Warriors’ jersey on the opening day. Sri Lankan star Isuru Udana will also be seen in action for Bangla Tigers.