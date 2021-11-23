हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Abu Dhabi T10 League: Mohammad Amir returns to training with Bangla Tigers after recovering from COVID-19

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir will return to playing the T10 League, informed his franchise Bangla Tigers on their twitter account. 

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir will return to playing the T10 League, informed his franchise Bangla Tigers on their twitter account. 

Amir had ruled himself out of the competition after he caught COVID-19. He had tweeted then: "hi everyone  just wanted to say  m I am not playing  T10 league  this year  because  I got affected with the covid  but now I am fine ALHUMDULILLAH just need prayers for the speedy  recovery."

The pacer joined the training of Bangla Tigers training session on Tuesday (November 23). 

After the end of fifth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, Amir will travel to Sri Lanka. He will be playing for the Galle Gladiators in the second edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). There he expected to make a larger impact whilst playing T20 cricket for the franchises.

After losing their first two games, Tigers registered their first game when they bat Northern Warriors. 

