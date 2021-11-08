हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T10 League

Abu Dhabi T10: Season 5 to kick start from Nov 19, Northern Warriors to take on Delhi Bulls; check full schedule HERE

File image (Source: Twitter)

The fifth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 will kick off from November 19, when reigning champions Northern Warriors take on Delhi Bulls in the first of an explosive opening night double header at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

According to information received, England duo Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan represent the current two-time champions against a Delhi Bulls side that has the likes of Dwayne Bravo and Eoin Morgan.

The second match on Day 1 pits home side Team Abu Dhabi against the Bangla Tigers, with both teams looking to get off to perfect starts as they search for a first Abu Dhabi T10 title.

Here's the full schedule:

Team Abu Dhabi's star-studded squad includes West Indies legend Chris Gayle and England superstar Liam Livingstone, while Bangla Tigers boast a team that features iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, and former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis.

Day two then kicks-off the first of four-triple header match days during the league stage as Yusuf Pathan will add his wealth of experience to The Chennai Braves against a Deccan Gladiators outfit with Andre Russell in their ranks.

In total, there will be 35 matches played across the 15 days of competition at Zayed Cricket Stadium, with each team playing each other twice before the top-four sides advance to the qualifiers on December 3.

From there, the teams in first and second place in the group stage will feature in a qualifier, with the winner advancing to the final. The losing team of that first qualifier will then get a second chance to reach the showpiece by facing the winner of the day's eliminator between the sides placed third and fourth.

A third and fourth-place playoff will get underway on December 4.

Abu Dhabi T10 chairman and owner, Shaji ul Mulk said: "We can't wait to get started with another thrilling edition of the cricket's fastest format, and to witness some of the best players in the world here in Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi T10 promises to deliver a thrilling two weeks of cricketing action and we are excited to welcome back UAE cricket fans to the stadium as we close out a historic cricketing calendar in the country."

