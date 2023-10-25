Actor Ali Zafar Trolls Babar Azam-Led Pakistan Team With BOLD Prediction For PAK Vs SA World Cup Match

After Babar Azam's Pakistan faced an embarrassing loss to Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup 2023, actor and singer Ali Zafar has reacted to the defeat in a hilarious way. Not to forget, this was Pakistan's third straight loss in the World Cup. After starting their campaign with wins over Netherlands and Sri Lanka, Pakistan have lost to India, Australia and Afghanistan, in that order. Babar Azam's side will be under huge pressure when they take on South Africa next on October 27. All remaining four matches for them become a must-win games for them.

The match vs South Africa looks a challenging match for Pakistan, especially because of the form that the Proteas Men are in. Heinrich Klaasen, Quinto de Kock are in the form of their lives as South Africa have continued post 350+ totals in the World Cup.

Zafar, taking to X (formerly Twitter), seemed like taking a dig at the Pakistan team. The match is still two days away but Zafar made a post for a Pakistan win as if he was making a bold prediction. He wrote: "Congratulations Pakistan on your victory against South Africa on Friday. #MazaAya #CricketWorldCup #WorldCup2023 #PAKvSA." One of the hashtags was Maza Aya, which means 'that was fun' in English.

Check out Zafar's post for the Pakistan team here:

Babar, Pakistan's cricketing sensation and captain, is undoubtedly feeling immense pressure following Pakistan's disappointing losses in the recent World Cup. The 2023 World Cup was highly anticipated, and the expectations from the cricket-crazy nation were sky-high. However, the team's early exits and underwhelming performances have placed an enormous burden on Azam's shoulders.

As a young and talented leader, Babar has been a symbol of hope for Pakistan cricket, often compared to legendary captains of the past. His captaincy and personal form were scrutinised in every match, and the weight of national pride added to the pressure. The media and fans have not been forgiving, and the calls for changes within the team have only intensified.

In the face of this pressure, Babar must maintain his composure, assess the team's weaknesses, and work on a strategy for improvement. Captains often bear the brunt of defeats, but with resilience and determination, he can bounce back and aim for a brighter future for Pakistan cricket. It's a challenging moment for Babar, but it's also an opportunity for him to grow as a leader and player.