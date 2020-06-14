Adam Zampa makes return to NSW Blues after seven years

After spending seven seasons with South Australia, leg-spinner Adam Zampa has made a return to New South Wales Blues ahead of the upcoming cricket summer.

Ecstatic to make his way back to NSW Blues after seven long years, the 28-year-old said that he is looking forward to test himself in Sheffield Shield cricket with a team of this calibre.

“The prospect of moving back home and being able to play for the state I started with and where I played my junior cricket means a lot to me.I’m looking forward to testing myself in Shield cricket with a team of this calibre and I’m hoping to get the opportunity of playing with Nathan Lyon down the track," Cricket NSW quoted Zampa as saying.

Welcoming Zampa's return to the team, NSW Blues coach Phil Jaques said that he is really excited to have the Australian leg-spinner back home.

"Adam brings a wealth of experience and knowledge and he will be a great addition to our team. He is a world class performer and I’m personally excited to be working with him and welcome him into our group," Jacques said.

Zampa, who remains contracted with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL), made his first-class debut for NSW Blues in November 2012 and appeared in three Sheffield Shield matches and four One-Day List A fixtures for the team.

The leg-spinner has also bagged 95 Sheffield Shield and 51 One-Day wickets for the South Australia cricket team.

At international level, Zampa has claimed 108 wickets for Australia across 55 One-Day Internationals and 30 T20 matches.