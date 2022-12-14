Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League 2022 Match No. 2 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch STR vs SIX BBL 2022-23 match online and on TV?

The second game of the 12th season of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will feature Adelaide Strikers taking on Sydney Sixers at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday (December 14). Both Strikers and Sixers enjoyed a great run in BBL-11 with the latter finishing in second place after the group stage while the home side finished in fourth place.

The Sixers ended up losing the final to Perth Scorchers by 79 runs after being bowled out for just 92 chasing 172 to win. Strikers will led by Peter Siddle this season and Moises Henriques will be in charge for the Sixers.

Adelaide have signed BBL legend Chris Lynn along with former New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme and Englishman Adam Jose were also drafted into the side.

Travis Head and Alex Carey will be back in the team as well after Australia’s Test series against South Africa ends. The Sixers have signed up former Australia skipper Steven Smith for this season and he will join the squad after the Test series as well. They picked Chris Jordan, James Vince and Izharulhaq Naveed in the draft.

Here's everything you need to know about Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX):

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) will be played on December 14, Wednesday.



The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) will be hosted at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.



The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) will begin at 1:45 pm IST.



The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.



The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.



Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) Predicted 11

Adelaide Strikers: A Hose, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Colin de Grandhomme, Mathew Short, B Manenti, Harry Nielsen, Wes Agar, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle (C)

Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Sean Abbott, Daniel Christian, Moises Henriques (C), Hayden Kerr, Josh Philippe, Jackson Bird, Ben Dwarshuis, Izharulhaq Naveed, Steve O’Keefe

Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) Dream 11

Wicketkeeper: Josh Phillipe

Batters: Adam Jose, Chris Lynn, Jake Wetherald, Daniel Hughes, James Vince

All-rounders: Matthew Short, Sean Abbott

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Peter Siddle

Captain: Adam Jose

Vice-Captain: Sean Abbott