LIVE Updates | Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers, BBL T20 Live Cricket Score: Travis Head vs Moises Henriques
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers, BBL12 T20 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Travis Head vs Moises Henriques
Trending Photos
On December 14, 2022 (Wednesday), at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, the Adelaide Strikers and the Sydney Sixers will square off in the second game of the Big Bash League 2022 season. The Adelaide Strikers finished the previous Big Bash season in third place on the points table despite losing the Challenger match despite having as much as nine victories during the group stage. On the other side, in the last T20 event, the Perth Scorchers handed the Sydney Sixers a dismal finals loss by a score of 79 runs.
Three days to go. _ #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/TeFCY2q20f — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 10, 2022
Also Read: Big Bash League 2022 Live Streaming: Full Squad, fixtures, format - All you need to know about BBL 2022 - Check
Match Details
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers
Big Bash League T20
14 December 2022
1:45 PM IST
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Live Streaming Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers
Watch STR vs SIX Live on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV app.
Team Form Guide Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers
Adelaide Strikers: L W W W W
Sydney Sixers: L W L W L
Probable Playing XIs Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers
Adelaide Strikers Playing XI
Matthew Short, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Harry Nielsen, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Thomas Kelly, Harry Conway
Sydney Sixers Playing XI
Josh Philippe, Kurtis Patterson, James Vince, Jordan Silk, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Chris Jordan, Ben Dwarshius, Stephen O’Keefe
Full Squad Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Probable
Adelaide Strikers - Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Gibson, Travis Head, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle, Ben Manenti
Sydney Sixers - Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Izharulhaq Naveed, Chris Jordan, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince
Live Tv
More Stories