LIVE Updates | Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers, BBL T20 Live Cricket Score: Travis Head vs Moises Henriques

On December 14, 2022 (Wednesday), at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, the Adelaide Strikers and the Sydney Sixers will square off in the second game of the Big Bash League 2022 season. The Adelaide Strikers finished the previous Big Bash season in third place on the points table despite losing the Challenger match despite having as much as nine victories during the group stage. On the other side, in the last T20 event, the Perth Scorchers handed the Sydney Sixers a dismal finals loss by a score of 79 runs.

Match Details

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers

Big Bash League T20

14 December 2022

1:45 PM IST

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Live Streaming Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers

Watch STR vs SIX Live on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV app.

Team Form Guide Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers

Adelaide Strikers: L W W W W

Sydney Sixers: L W L W L

Probable Playing XIs Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers

Adelaide Strikers Playing XI

Matthew Short, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Harry Nielsen, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Thomas Kelly, Harry Conway

Sydney Sixers Playing XI

Josh Philippe, Kurtis Patterson, James Vince, Jordan Silk, Moises Henriques, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Chris Jordan, Ben Dwarshius, Stephen O’Keefe

Full Squad Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Probable

Adelaide Strikers - Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Gibson, Travis Head, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle, Ben Manenti

Sydney Sixers - Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Izharulhaq Naveed, Chris Jordan, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince

