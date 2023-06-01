Adidas Reveals New Indian Cricket Team Jerseys, Including World Test Championship Final Shirt

Adidas India, who are the official kit sponsor of Indian cricket team, introduced the three new jerseys, including ODIs, Tests and T20s respectively. Revealing the jerseys on Instagram account, Adidas wrote, "An iconic moment. An iconic stadium. Introducing the new Team India Jerseys." In the jersey-revealing video, one can see the shorts emerge out of the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai where India won the ODI World Cup of 2011.

Check out Team India's new jersey below:

The Rohit Sharma-led India will be wearing the Adidas-designed jersey for the first time at the World Test Championship 2023 final (WTC 2023) vs Australia at London. The match will be played from June 7 to 11. Team India has been practicing in the new training kits which have also been designed by the same sportswear brand.

While the design is new, the new jersey also contain something of old. The Three Stars on the chest of the cricketers are symbolic of the three ICC World Cups India has won in 1983, 2011 (ODI World Cups) and 2007 (T20 World Cup). The colour of the limited-overs jersey is still the iconic blue. Team India is also known as Men in Blue, so it was important to retain that name. These elements were also in the previous Team India jerseys.

In the video, one can see two jerseys for the limited-overs matches but one is not sure which one among them is for the ODIs and T20Is. Not to forget, the same jerseys will also be donned by the women's cricket team.

Adidas came on board as the kit sponsor of Team India last month. BCCI secretary Jay Shah had made the announcement via Twitter. While the training kits designed by Adidas has been loved by the fans, the Instagram comments suggest that the new jersey has received mixed reactions from the fans. One user wrote: "Am I the only one who didn't liked these or expecting better than these." Another user wrote in the comments: "Expected better from Adidas but still ok atleast better than the previous one." Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians also posted their reactions, writing: 'arey ekdum class' in the comments section.