AFG vs BAN 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh 1st ODI In India Live On TV & Online?

The cricketing world turns its attention to Sharjah as Afghanistan takes on Bangladesh in the first of a thrilling three-match ODI series on November 6, 2024. With Afghanistan riding high after a historic series win against South Africa and Bangladesh seeking redemption following recent losses, this matchup promises intense action and gripping moments. Here’s how fans in India can catch every ball of this much-anticipated clash.

Also Read: Who Is Izabelle Leite? Virat Kohli's Rumored Ex-Girlfriend Before Marrying Anushka Sharma - In Pics

Match Details at a Glance:

Match: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming: FanCode app and website

When will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match be held?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will be played on Wednesday, November 6.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match be held?

The first ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be held at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match start?

The first Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI will begin at 3:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

What channel will telecast the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match live in India?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will not be telecast live in India.

Where will Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match be streamed live in India?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Afghanistan’s Confidence High after South Africa Triumph

Coming off a 2-1 ODI series victory against South Africa, Afghanistan enters this series with renewed confidence. Key players like Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Rashid Khan have demonstrated consistency and are expected to be game-changers. Rashid Khan’s presence brings unmatched spin mastery, and the support from youngsters like Azmatullah Omarzai and Noor Ahmad strengthens their bowling lineup. With a formidable combination of experience and youth, Afghanistan looks well-equipped to take on Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s Struggles and Search for Form

In contrast, Bangladesh has faced a challenging few months. Recent series against India and South Africa didn’t yield favorable results, and the team is keen to regain its footing. Led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh’s squad has undergone significant changes, with veterans like Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim shouldering the team’s hopes. The return of Soumya Sarkar and Nasum Ahmed also adds depth, especially with the latter’s spin expertise crucial in Sharjah’s spin-friendly conditions.

Key Players to Watch

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan): Rashid remains Afghanistan’s biggest asset, especially on pitches that favor spinners. His tactical acumen and experience can challenge Bangladesh’s batting order, setting the stage for an intense bowling showdown. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan): Known for his aggressive batting style, Gurbaz has been instrumental in providing Afghanistan solid starts. If he finds his rhythm, expect fireworks early in the innings. Mahmudullah Riyad (Bangladesh): A veteran presence, Mahmudullah’s role will be pivotal for Bangladesh. His stability in the middle order and experience in navigating challenging pitches make him a key player in Bangladesh’s lineup. Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh): Known for his variations and deadly cutters, Mustafizur could be Bangladesh’s answer to Afghanistan’s power hitters. His performance with the ball will be crucial in restricting Afghanistan’s batting lineup.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: The Historical Edge

The two teams have faced each other 16 times in ODIs, with Bangladesh holding a slight edge with 10 wins compared to Afghanistan’s 6. Their last encounter was in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where Bangladesh clinched victory. However, with Afghanistan’s recent rise, this series offers them a chance to close the gap and potentially gain an upper hand in their rivalry.

Prediction: A Battle of Spin and Resilience

Sharjah’s pitch traditionally favors spinners, making it a perfect battleground for Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Bangladesh’s Nasum Ahmed to display their craft. Bangladesh’s resilience and Afghanistan’s momentum make it challenging to pick a clear favorite, but one thing is certain—the game will be fiercely competitive.