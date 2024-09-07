AFG Vs NZ: Afghanistan Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi Elated To Play For Indian Fans

In the second week of September 2024, the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground will witness the inaugural one-off test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand marking a landmark event for sports enthusiasts. The competition between two teams of fifteen and twenty players will be the first of its kind to grace the city, drawing an impressive crowd of over 10,000 passionate cricket fans.

The match will see Afghanistan squad led by their captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, face off against New Zealand in what promises to be an exciting contest.

Shahidi shared his thoughts on the upcoming match, by saying, "It is an honor to play in Noida and be part of such a historic moment for the city. We look forward to our days in the city with a lot of love from cricket fans who we know are here in plenty."

Also talking about playing in the city again, the Afghanistan skipper shared, “We have practiced here in the past and it is a privilege playing in the city again in front of these stands. Indian fans are someone we really look forward to seeing and we hope they will show up in force. This match presents a wonderful opportunity for us to bring pride and glory to our nation, and we look forward to doing so in front of such passionate fans.”

This international match which promises to be an exciting display of top-tier cricket will be supported in its mission by Play Sports, India’s leading sporting talent development enterprise. With the intention of encouraging physical fitness and good sportsmanship, Play Sports is presently working on Phase One’s talent development initiative in Rajasthan to inspire the next generation of athletes for Prime Minister’s Olympic Vision of 2036. With this match, Play Sports mission is to increase public access to elite sporting events envisioning a significant turn for the better.

Shubham Choudhary, Co-Founder & CEO of Play Sports, expressed his enthusiasm about the event, stating, " "We are excited to see international players playing test match in Noida for the first time. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity which is sure to enthrall cricket fans and add to the growing sports culture is something we are excited about."

Mr. Lavish Choudhary, Founder & Chairman of Play Sports, in support of the Afghanistan vs. New Zealand Test series shares, " This series is not only a celebration of cricketing talent but also a testament to the growing stature of the game in our capital city in India. We are proud to be part of this exciting chapter in the sport's history and look forward to witnessing exceptional performances from both teams"

Twenty players make up the Afghanistan squad for the one-off Test match against New Zealand: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Shahidullah Kamal, Gulbadin Naib, Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ziaurrahman Akbar, Shamsurrahman, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masoud, Farid Ahmad Malik, Naveed Zadran, Khalil Ahmad and Yama Arab.

The fifteen-player New Zealand team which consists of Tim Southee (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (VC), Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Kane Williamson and Will Young will star in opposition.