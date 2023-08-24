AFG Vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Afghanistan Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI in Hambantota, 3PM IST, August 24
Pakistan will be aiming for a win over Afghanistan in the 2nd ODI at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Hambantota on Thursday to seal an ODI series win as well as the No. 1 position on the ICC ODI rankings. Babar Azam’s Pakistan have a 1-0 in the series after their 142-run win over Afghans in the first ODI on Tuesday.
A win on Thursday will help Pakistan get an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. This is the first-ever bilateral ODI series between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Babar Azam will look to bounce back after scoring a duck in the first ODI, falling leg-before to Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman. However, it was the Pakistan pace bowlers who bundled out Afghanistan for just 59 – the lowest ever total in men’s ODIs against Pakistan, surpassing 64 by New Zealand.
Haris Rauf was the star of the show, claiming 5/18 – his first-ever five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. However, Rauf could be rested in this match to give an opportunity to Mohammad Wasim Jr to get some game time in before the Asia Cup 2023 gets underway on August 30.
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Details
Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota, Sri Lanka
Date & Time: August 24, 3pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode website and app
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan
Batters: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed
All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Shadab Khan
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Captain: Haris Rauf
Vice-captain: Mujeeb ur Rahman
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Predicted 11
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Pakistan: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf/Mohammad Wasim Jr.
