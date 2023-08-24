trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2652862
AFGHANISTAN VS PAKISTAN 2023

LIVE Updates | AFG VS PAK, 2nd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Babar Azam Vs Hashmatullah Shahidi

Afghanistan Vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Babar Azam’s Pakistan will look to seal a series win over Afghanistan with a win in the second game.

Last Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 06:22 AM IST
Pakistan will look to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan when the two sides face off for the second ODI at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, on Thursday. Babar Azam’s side thrashed Afghanistan by a massive 142 runs as the pace bowling trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf wrecked havoc.

Haris Rauf claimed his first-ever five-wicket haul in ODI cricket, claiming 5/18 to bundle out Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghan side for just 59 in the opening encounter on Tuesday. Babar Azam, though, was dismissed for a duck in the first innings as Pakistan were restricted to 201. Pakistan will look to improve on the batting front ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 which gets underway in less than a week.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI HERE.

24 August 2023
06:21 AM

Afghanistan Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Babar Azam eyes series win

Babar Azam's Pakistan will eye a first-ever ODI series win over Afghanistan on Thursday after taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a massive 142-run win in the first game on Tuesday. Can Pakistan wrap up the series with another win today?

06:20 AM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI in Hambantota today.

