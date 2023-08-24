LIVE Updates | AFG VS PAK, 2nd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Babar Azam Vs Hashmatullah Shahidi

Pakistan will look to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan when the two sides face off for the second ODI at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, on Thursday. Babar Azam’s side thrashed Afghanistan by a massive 142 runs as the pace bowling trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf wrecked havoc.

Haris Rauf claimed his first-ever five-wicket haul in ODI cricket, claiming 5/18 to bundle out Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghan side for just 59 in the opening encounter on Tuesday. Babar Azam, though, was dismissed for a duck in the first innings as Pakistan were restricted to 201. Pakistan will look to improve on the batting front ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 which gets underway in less than a week.

