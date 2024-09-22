AFG VS SA Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match live In India

AFG vs SA: Afghanistan is set to take on South Africa in the third and final ODI of their ongoing series, with the hosts aiming to achieve a remarkable clean sweep. Having already secured a historic series victory by winning the first two matches, Afghanistan will look to add another memorable chapter to their cricketing journey by winning the series 3-0.

Afghanistan’s Dominant Performance

Afghanistan’s impressive performances in the first two ODIs have showcased their growing prowess on the international stage. In the series opener, Afghanistan stunned the Proteas with a solid all-round display, clinching an emphatic victory that set the tone for the series. They followed it up with a commanding 177-run win in the second ODI, handing South Africa one of their most humiliating defeats in recent years.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the standout performer, scoring a century that broke records and provided a solid foundation for Afghanistan’s massive total of 311/4. Azmatullah Omarzai’s explosive unbeaten 86 and Rashid Khan’s magical five-wicket haul sealed the win, as South Africa crumbled under pressure.

Aiming for a Historic Clean Sweep

Afghanistan now stands on the verge of completing a historic clean sweep against a top-five ranked ODI team, a feat that would further cement their rising status in international cricket. The third ODI will be an opportunity for the Afghan side to showcase their consistency and resilience while building momentum ahead of future tournaments.

For South Africa, the third ODI will be about salvaging pride and avoiding a whitewash. The Proteas have struggled to adapt to the conditions in Sharjah, with their batting lineup failing to cope with Afghanistan’s spin attack. They will need a much-improved performance if they hope to avoid a third consecutive defeat.

AFG vs SA: Match Details and Live Streaming Information

Match: Afghanistan vs. South Africa, 3rd ODI

Date: Sunday, September 22

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Time: 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Afghanistan Vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details

When is the AFG vs SA 3rd ODI taking place?

The third Afghanistan vs South Africa ODI will take place on September 22, Sunday at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will the AFG vs SA 3rd ODI match be played?

The second ODI match between Afghanistan and South Africa will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.

How to watch AFG vs SA 3rd ODI live in India?

There is no official confirmation on any telecast partner for the AFG vs SA ODI series.

Where to watch the AFG vs SA 3rd ODI in India?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa ODI series 2024 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

AFG vs SA: Full Squads

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran and Farid Ahmad Malik.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqabayomzi Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.