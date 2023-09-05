AFG Vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No 6 in Lahore, 3PM IST, September 5
Sri Lanka will look to become just the fourth ODI side to win 12 successive ODI matches when they take on Afghanistan in Match No. 6 of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday. Pakistan (once) and South Africa (twice) have also won 12 in a row, while Australia hold the all-time record with 21 straight wins and Sri Lanka can replicate their feat with a win and also secure their berth in the Super 4 stage.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, not only need to win but win with a huge margin against Sri Lanka if they hope to qualify for the Super 4 in Asia Cup 2023. After their massive loss to Bangladesh in their opening match, they have a negative net run-rate and need to beat Sri Lanka by 70 runs or chase down the target in 36 overs if they hope to qualify for Super 4.
Sri Lanka hold the edge over Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan in the head-to-head record. Dasun Shanaka’s team have won 6 out of the 10 encounters between the two sides while the Afghans have won 3 matches.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 6 Details
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan
Date & Time: September 5, 3pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 6 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka
All-rounders: Gulbadin Naib, Dasun Shanaka
Bowlers: Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana
Captain: Matheesha Pathirana
Vice-captain: Ibrahim Zadran
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 6 Predicted 11
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha/Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
