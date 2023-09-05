trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658045
AFG Vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No 6 in Lahore, 3PM IST, September 5

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No 6 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AFG vs SL, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 10:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Afghanistan face Sri Lanka in a must-win match of Asia Cup 2023 in Lahore.

Sri Lanka will look to become just the fourth ODI side to win 12 successive ODI matches when they take on Afghanistan in Match No. 6 of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday. Pakistan (once) and South Africa (twice) have also won 12 in a row, while Australia hold the all-time record with 21 straight wins and Sri Lanka can replicate their feat with a win and also secure their berth in the Super 4 stage.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, not only need to win but win with a huge margin against Sri Lanka if they hope to qualify for the Super 4 in Asia Cup 2023. After their massive loss to Bangladesh in their opening match, they have a negative net run-rate and need to beat Sri Lanka by 70 runs or chase down the target in 36 overs if they hope to qualify for Super 4.


Sri Lanka hold the edge over Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan in the head-to-head record. Dasun Shanaka’s team have won 6 out of the 10 encounters between the two sides while the Afghans have won 3 matches.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 6 Details

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan

Date & Time: September 5, 3pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 6 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Gulbadin Naib, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Matheesha Pathirana

Vice-captain: Ibrahim Zadran

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 6 Predicted 11

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha/Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

