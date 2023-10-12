Afghan Mystery Fan Girl Wazhma Ayoubi Meets Rinku Singh on His Birthday, Shares PIC

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is celebrating his 26th birthday today and met the internet sensation Wazhma Ayoubi, who is also known as the Afghanistan Mystery girl. She has gone viral at the Asia Cup 2022 for backing Team India. Wazhma became an internet sensation when she revealed that she is a big Virat Kohli fan. Wazhma had also said that she owns a Kohli jersey which the cricketer had gifted to her after the India vs Afghanistan match in Asia Cup 2022.

Wazhma is a big Afghanistan cricket team fan. But her second favourite team is also India. She shared the pic with Rinku Singh while wishing him the best of birthdays.

Take a look at Rinku Singh's pic with Wazhma Ayoubi:

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) brought forth many unforgettable moments, remarkable performances, and thrilling matches. Among the glitz and glamour of the tournament, it was Rinku Singh who emerged as an unsung hero for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Singh's contribution to the team's success in IPL 2023 cannot be understated, as he played a crucial role in KKR's journey although they could not win the championship.

Rinku , a talented left-handed batsman from Uttar Pradesh, made his debut for KKR in 2018. However, it was in IPL 2023 that he truly showcased his potential and played a pivotal role in his team's success. One of the defining moments of Rinku Singh's season his five sixes in the over against Yash Dayal to seal the game for KKR vs Gujarat Titans. Rinku hit 474 runs in 14 innings of IPL 2023, playing several match-winning knocks.

Not to forget, his brilliance with the bat was a big reason why he got the national call for the T20 leg of the West Indies tour. Later, Rinku also became a part of the Indian team that went and clinched the gold medal at Asian Games 2023.

What set Rinku Singh apart from many other young talents was his mature approach to the game. He was not just a slogger but a thinking cricketer. Singh was equally adept at rotating the strike and finding the boundaries when required. His understanding of the game's nuances was evident in his ability to read the match situations and respond accordingly.

On the other hand, Wazhma is a social media influencer, who is also a former model. She does not live in Afghanistan. Wazhma is currently residing in Dubai in UAE and works over there.