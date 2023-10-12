Shubman Gill Begins Batting Practice Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan World Cup Match After Recovering From Dengue; See PIC

India opening batter Shubman Gill seems to have recovered from the dengue fever and is ready for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The star batter resumed batting in the nets upon his arrival in Ahmedabad from Chennai. The 25-year-old has already missed the first two World Cup matches for India, against Australia and Afghanistan.

India next play Pakistan on October 14 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium. As per reports, Shubman was yet to be declared fit for the match against Pakistan. He flew to Ahmedabad from Chennai on October 11 after spending time recovering at the hotel. Shubman reportedly spent some time at a hospital also which was a precuationary measure.

The picture of Shubman batting in the nets in Ahmedabad went viral, two days before the epic clash between the arch-rivals. The picture has attracted many eye balls as fans are happy to see Shubman back at his best.

Take a look at the viral pic below:

Shubman Gill has started the batting practice.



- Great news for Team India. pic.twitter.com/lkfcNgEi1F — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 12, 2023

Shubman is key to India's chances of winning the World Cup. He has scored five hundreds in 2023, starting with a double hundred against New Zealand at home. He hit another one against them and then smashed another vs Sri Lanka at Thiruvananthapuram. Shubman hit on hundred vs Bangladesh during Asia Cup 2023 and also hit one vs Australia in September.

Shubman's sister Shahneel Gill was spotted at the airport while he was leaving for Ahmedabad. She has been with Shubman all through his illness which caused him to miss the World Cup, taking care of every little that he may have needed.

In Shubman's absence, Ishan Kishan had taken his place in the playing XI, opening the innings alongside captain Rohit Sharma. Ishan was out for a duck in his first World Cup match against Australia on October 8. In the next game, against Sri Lanka, he smashed a run-a-ball 47 to come back into some sort of form.

Even if Shubman fails to gain the match fitness, Kishan is an able replacement and can do wonders against the out-of-form Pakistani bowling attack. Shaheen Afridi is yet to find his magic while Naseem Shah's absence is being felt in the series too.