Afghanistan Beat South Africa In International Cricket For First Time With Dominant Six-Wicket Victory In 1st ODI

In a thrilling display of skill and resilience, Afghanistan stunned South Africa with a commanding six-wicket victory in Sharjah. Spearheaded by a devastating bowling performance from Fazalhaq Farooqi and AM Ghazanfar, Afghanistan bowled out South Africa for a mere 106, securing yet another milestone in their remarkable rise in international cricket.

This victory marks Afghanistan’s latest conquest, adding South Africa to the growing list of high-profile teams they have beaten in white-ball cricket over the past year. After victories against teams like England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Australia, Afghanistan continues to prove their mettle on the global stage, bolstering their reputation as a formidable cricketing force.

Early Dominance from Farooqi and Ghazanfar

Afghanistan’s dominance was evident from the very beginning, with opening bowlers Fazalhaq Farooqi and AM Ghazanfar wreaking havoc in the powerplay. Farooqi, switching his angle from over to around the wicket, quickly adjusted his approach and struck gold. His devastating spell saw him claim four crucial wickets, finishing with impressive figures of 4 for 35 in seven overs.

Reeza Hendricks was the first to fall, playing on to a wide delivery, followed by South Africa’s stand-in captain Aiden Markram, who suffered the same fate. Tony de Zorzi became Farooqi’s third victim, top-edging a pull to midwicket, leaving South Africa reeling at 36 for 7 by the tenth over.

At the other end, Ghazanfar’s spin was equally unplayable. His variations and ability to extract turn on a slow, dry surface confounded the South African batsmen. Ghazanfar’s figures of 3 for 20 in just 7 overs highlighted his growing prowess in international cricket, with wickets coming at regular intervals to pile pressure on the Proteas.

Mulder Fights a Lone Battle

Wiaan Mulder was the only South African batsman to offer resistance. Displaying grit and determination, Mulder compiled a patient 52 off 80 balls, managing to salvage some pride for his side. His knock included the only six of the innings, struck confidently off Rashid Khan.

Mulder's partnership with Bjorn Fortuin (who added 14 runs) briefly helped South Africa escape the embarrassment of their lowest-ever ODI total of 69, but their efforts were too little, too late. Once Mulder fell to Farooqi in the 33rd over, South Africa’s innings was wrapped up inside 34 overs, leaving Afghanistan with a modest target of 107.

Afghanistan’s Chase: Calm Under Pressure

Despite an early hiccup in their chase, Afghanistan remained calm under pressure. South Africa’s bowlers, led by Lungi Ngidi, struck early to put Afghanistan on the back foot. Ngidi dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the third ball of the innings, and Nandre Burger applied pressure with tight bowling, but the Afghan middle order was resilient.

Azmatullah Omarzai (23 off 31 balls) and Gulbadin Naib (34* off 30) played match-winning roles, anchoring Afghanistan’s innings and steadying the ship. Naib’s confident stroke play, including back-to-back sixes off Burger, accelerated the chase, and he finished the job in style with 13 runs off Andile Phehlukwayo’s second over.

The Afghan victory was sealed with 24 overs to spare, underlining their dominance from start to finish. As the team celebrated, the Sharjah crowd roared in approval, recognizing the significance of the win for Afghanistan cricket.