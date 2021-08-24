हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan Taliban crisis

Afghanistan crisis: Pakistan-Afghan ODI series postponed due to THIS reason

The two boards of Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed that the series, which was planned from September 1-8, will be rescheduled for 2022.

Afghanistan crisis: Pakistan-Afghan ODI series postponed due to THIS reason
The ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been postponed to 2022. (Source: Twitter)

Afghanistan’s three-match ODI series against Pakistan has been postponed due to ‘disruption of flight operations in Kabul’, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed. The PCB said that the apex body of cricket in Pakistan and Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have mutually agreed to postpone next month’s three-ODI series. The two boards have agreed that the series, which was planned from September 1-8, will be rescheduled for 2022.

“The ACB had contacted the board on Monday evening, requesting to postpone the series for 2022 citing disruption of flight operations in Kabul, increased COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka, the mental health of their players, and non-availability of broadcast equipment,” the PCB said in a statement. “We have worked very closely with the Afghanistan Cricket Board to make this series happen and were keen to play them in the inaugural bilateral series, but we understand their challenges and have, therefore, agreed to reschedule the series for 2022,” PCB director international Zakir Khan said.

“The PCB historically enjoys an excellent relationship with the ACB and will do everything to ensure the series is played in 2022 as it is critical for both sides in terms of direct qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023,” he added.

On Sunday, Azizullah Fazli was reappointed as the new chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). Fazli has already served one term as ACB chairman, from his appointment in September 2018 – following the resignation of Atif Mashal – until July 2019, when he was replaced by Farhan Yusufzai following Afghanistan’s bottom-placed finish at the 2019 World Cup in England.

His appointment came a week after the Taliban seized control over Kabul and the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government.

(with ANI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Afghanistan Taliban crisisPakistan vs Afghanistan 2021
Next
Story

India vs Eng 3rd Test: Virat Kohli’s team will play how it plays, we’ll not get drawn into anything dishonest, says Joe Root

Must Watch

PT2M14S

Zee Top 10: Center's all party meet on Afghanistan crisis