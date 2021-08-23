हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan Taliban crisis

Afghanistan crisis: Azizullah Fazli appointed acting chairman of cricket board under Taliban regime

Azizullah Fazli had previously served as the chairman of ACB after Atif Mashal resigned. He held the post from September 2018 till July 2019.

Afghanistan crisis: Azizullah Fazli appointed acting chairman of cricket board under Taliban regime
New ACB chairman Azizullah Fazli (left) shakes hands with CEO Hamid Shinwari. (Photo: Afghanistan cricket board)

Azizullah Fazli has been appointed as the acting chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Sunday (August 22). Fazli’s appointment is the first big development related to cricket in the country since the Taliban took over on August 15 after the withdrawal of USA troops and President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country for UAE.

“Former ACB Chairman Azizullah Fazli has been re-appointed ACB’s acting Chairman. He will oversee ACB’s leadership and course of action for the upcoming competitions,” read a tweet from the ACB on Sunday.

Fazli had previously served as the chairman of ACB after Atif Mashal resigned. He held the post from September 2018 till July 2019. He was replaced by Farhan Yusufzai as the chairman after Afghanistan finished at the bottom of the points table in the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

Fazli has been associated with Afghanistan cricket for almost two decades. He was among the early group of players who established the game in the country. After his playing days were over, he also served as the ACB’s vice-chairman and adviser.

His first task will be to ensure Afghanistan’s upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan in Sri Lanka goes smoothly despite various obstacles. With commercial flights from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul yet to resume post the Taliban’s takeover, it is understood that Afghanistan’s players will have to travel by road to Pakistan and fly out for Sri Lanka from there.

The series is in danger of being affected by the ten-day lockdown imposed from Friday night in the whole of Sri Lanka due to rising COVID-19 cases.

(with IANS inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Afghanistan Taliban crisisAfghanistan Cricket BoardAzizullah Fazli
Next
Story

WI vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Windies struggling after Fawad Alam ton guides visitors to 302

Must Watch

PT13M27S

IAF special repatriation flight from Kabul with 168 evacuees lands at Hindan airbase