Afghanistan Players Turn Into Chefs In Barbados! Know Why

Afghani Players Turn Into Chefs

Due to a lack of halal meat which is sacred to islamic beliefs, the Afghanistan cricket players all turned into chefs. The players to get their food would sometimes cook the food on their own or would go out to other hotels and resturants to eat.

“Halal meat is not available in our hotel. Sometimes we cook on our own or sometimes we go out. In the last World Cup in India, everything was perfect. Halal beef is an issue here.“We had it in St. Lucia but it is not there at all venues. A friend arranged it for us and we cooked on our own,” a player told PTI.

Super 8 Logistical Issues

There are logistical problems that all teams are facing during the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The scheduling has been very intense with teams playing three matches in three different places and only getting a day's travel time. Afghani players have stated that due to the scheduling, match preprations have also been affected.“There is uncertainty over flights and training schedule. We are often informed about it at the last minute. We understand that the organisers are doing their best considering logistical challenges, which are bigger in the Caribbean than anywhere else,” an Afghani player stated.

Afghanistan lost their first Super 8 match in which they faced India. India defeated Afghanistan by 47 runs at the Kensington Oval on Thursday making it an ideal start for India's Super 8 campaign. The next team that Afghanistan will be facing is Australia. They face Australia on Saturday in St.Vincent. In order to keep their semi-final hopes alive it is important for Afghanistan to get a win against Australia.