Afghanistan Vs Pakistan 2023 1st ODI Match Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch AFG Vs PAK 1st ODI LIVE In India

Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in a first-ever bilateral ODI series which gets underway with the first game at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Tuesday. Both Pakistan and Afghanistan will consider this series as a build-up for the Asia Cup 2023 which gets underway in Multan on August 30.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan will be in Group 1 alongside India and Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 while Afghanistan will be in Group 2 with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan have had mixed results in the ODI format – losing to Sri Lanka 2-1 and winning against Bangladesh 2-1 in their last two series.

Pakistan, though, have never lost to Afghanistan in ODI cricket. But Afghanistan has stunned Pakistan 2-1 in a T20I series earlier this year and cannot be taken lightly in ODI cricket as well.



Here are all the details about Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota in Sri Lanka HERE…

When is Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI will take place on Tuesday, August 22.

Where is Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI will be held at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

What time will Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI start?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI will start at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI on TV in India?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI in India?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI will be available for livestreaming on Fancode website and app with subscription.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI Predicted 11

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), R Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf