LIVE Updates | AFG VS PAK, 1st ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Mixed Results For Afghanistan In ODIs

AFG VS PAK, 1st ODI Cricket Match
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Babar Azam's side will take on Afghanistan in the first game of three-match ODI series in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.
Babar Azam’s Pakistan will begin a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan with the first game at the Mahindra Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Tuesday. Pakistan have won all off their last four matches against Afghanistan, dating back to 2012. The last ODI match between the two sides was the 2019 Cricket World Cup which Pakistan won by three wickets with 2 balls to spare.
The ODI series will be good preparation for both Pakistan and Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament which gets underway in Multan on August 30. Babar will have the services of top pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah at his disposal.
Afghanistan will also have the services of stars like Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mohammad Nabi for the ODI series.
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Mixed results for Afghanistan in ODIs
Hashmatullah Shahidi's Afghanistan team have experience at Hambantota - just two months earlier, they played a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in Hambantota, losing 2-1. They played a more recent 50-over series in Bangladesh, winning it 2-1.
AFG vs PAK 1st ODI: Pakistan eye winning start
Babar Azam's Pakistan have been unbeaten against Afghanistan in the last 4 ODI dating back to 2012. Can Pakistan keep up their winning run against Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghans in the three-match ODI series?
