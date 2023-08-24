Afghanistan Vs Pakistan 2023 2nd ODI Match Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch AFG Vs PAK 2nd ODI LIVE In India

Afghanistan will look to bounce back from their massive 142-run loss in the first ODI against Pakistan when they two sides face off in the second ODI at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Thursday. A win for Pakistan on Thursday will seal the first-ever ODI series win over Afghanistan after the two teams are playing a bilateral ODI series for the first time in their history.

In the first match, captain Babar Azam was dismissed for a duck as Pakistan were bowled out for just 201. However, Pakistan pace bowling attack bundled out Afghanistan for just 59 led by Haris Rauf’s 5/18 – his first five-wicket haul in ODI cricket.

The Pakistan fast bowling attack of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf were all over Afghan batters and Babar Azam may give Mohammad Wasim Jr an opportunity in the second game hoping to seal a series win. In the Pakistan batting innings, it was the Afghanistan spinners who were on top led by Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.



We Go Again Tomorrow! _



AfghanAtalan will try to bounce back when they meet Pakistan again tomorrow in the 2nd of the three-match Super Cola Cup ODI Series, powered by @marhabaauctions. _#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvPAK | #SuperColaCup | #ByaMaidanGato pic.twitter.com/hcBzfuar9Q — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 23, 2023

Here are all the details about Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota in Sri Lanka HERE…

When is Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will take place on Thursday, August 24.

Where is Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will be held at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

What time will Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI start?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will start at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI on TV in India?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI in India?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will be available for livestreaming on Fancode website and app with subscription.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Predicted 11

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf/Mohammad Wasim Jr.