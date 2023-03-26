Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch AFG vs PAK 2nd T20I Match Online and on TV?

Pakistan will be aiming for a strong comeback in the three-match T20I series vs Afghanistan on Sunday (March 26) in the 2nd match at the Sharjah stadium. Afghanistan pulled off a brilliant upset, two days ago, at the same stadium. After winning the toss, the Shadab Khan-led side decided to bat first and the decision backfired as visitors were blown away by the Afghanistan bowlers. Pakistan were restricted to a mere 92 for 9 in 20 overs as all six bowlers used by Afghanistan finished with minimum of one wicket each. Pakistanis did pick wickets upfront with the ball but Mohammad Nabi (38 not out) and Najibullah Zadran (17 not out) guided the team home with 6 wickets and 13 balls in hand.

Not to forget, this is a second-string Pakistani outfit with the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi missing from the action as these cricketers have been given a much-needed break by the selectors. At the same time, one cannot take the credit away from Afghanistan team which played good cricket to beat Pakistan for the first time ever in T20Is. 92 also happens to be Pakistan's fifth-lowest total in the format.

In 2nd T20I, Pakistan will pin hopes on their captain Shadab, young Mohammad Haris, Azam Khan and experienced Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf to come good. If Pakistan lose, this will be their first-ever series defeat vs Afghanistan in T20Is.

Here’s everything you need to know about Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match:

When will the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match start?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will start on March 26, Sunday.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be hosted in Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match begin?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will begin at 930 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 9 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.