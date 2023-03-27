Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch AFG vs PAK 3rd T20I Match Online And On TV?

Afghanistan and Pakistan are set to clash against each other in the third and final T20I of the 3-match series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday (March 27). The Men in Green have suffered from a horrific defeat in the series already as they have lost it with Afghanistan winning the first two games. It is now a matter of pride for Pakistan to win this contest with a good margin and make a statement.

The pitch report suggests that it is a low-scoring track and the conditions are likely to support the bowlers as it has been in the whole series so far. Both games have been won by the team which was chasing in the contest and the same is expected in the final game of the series.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the second highest run-getter in the series so far with an average of 30 as he has scored 60 runs in the two games so far.

Here’s everything you need to know about Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match:

When will the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match start?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will start on March 27, Monday.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will be hosted in Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match begin?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will begin at 930 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 9 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.