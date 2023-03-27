BAN Vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BAN Vs IRE 1st T20I in Chattogram, 130PM IST, March 27
Hosts Bangladesh will taken on Ireland in the first game of three-match T20I series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday (March 27). This is the first T20I series the two sides since 2012 and Bangladesh will look to continue their winning run in this format.
Shakib al Hasan’s side stunned T20 World Cup 2022 champions England 3-0 in their last T20I series. They also beat Ireland 2-0 in the ODI series which preceded the T20I games.
Ireland, on the other hand, will be led by veteran opener Paul Stirling. The Irish have played in only 1 T20I series in 2021, losing that to Zimbabwe 2-1. They will hope to begin their T20I campaign against Bangladesh on a winning note to put pressure on the home side.
Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I Details
Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Date & Time: March 27, 130pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode website and app.
BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Litton Das, Lorcan Tucker
Batters: Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Paul Stirling, George Dockrell
All-rounders: Shakib al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Curtis Campher
Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mark Adair
Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Vice-captain: Shakib al Hasan
BAN vs IRE 1st T20I Predicted 11
Bangladesh: Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed
Ireland: Paul Stirling (C), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, George Hume, G Adair, Lorcan Tucker, S Doheny, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair
