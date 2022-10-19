Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch AFG vs PAK Warm Up match online and on TV?

Mohammad Nabi’s Afghanistan will take on Pakistan cricket team in their second official warm-up match before the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Gabba, Brisbane on Wednesday (October 19). While Afghanistan thrashed Bangladesh by 62 runs in their first warm-up game on Monday, Shadab Khan-led Pakistan lost by six wickets to England.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and opening partner Mohammad Rizwan are expected to return to the side after giving the first warm-up game a miss. The Pakistan side are coming off a T20 tri-series win over New Zealand.

The warm-up game between Afghanistan and Pakistan is expected to be a charged-up affair after their last match which was in Asia Cup 2022 witnessed crowd violence after the game. The Afghan fans allegedly started damaging the Cricket Stadium. Afghan fans reportedly could not control their emotions and expressed their anger by hitting Pakistani fans in the stadium. Soon after the videos of the clashes went viral on social media, people were divided in their support for the sides.

Match Details

When will Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match take place?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match will be played on Wednesday, October 19.

Where will Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match take place?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match will be played at the Gabba, Brisbane.

What time will Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match begin?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match will begin at 830 AM IST. The toss will take place at 8AM IST.

Where can you watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match live on TV in India?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match live streaming in India?

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match Predicted 11

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Asif Ali, Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah