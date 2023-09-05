trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2657999
Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No 6 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch AFG Vs SL Group B Match LIVE In India Online And On TV

Afghanistan will take on Sri Lanka in a do-or-die Group B match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 08:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Co-hosts Sri Lanka will look to book their place in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023 as they take on Afghanistan in their second Group B match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday. Sri Lanka are currently on top of the Points Table with 2 points from 1 match and a net run-rate of 0.951.

However, the qualification for Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka team is not certain. If Afghanistan can beat them by 70 runs or chase down the target in 36 overs, they can qualify for the Super 4 stage along with Bangladesh, who are in 2nd place.


But that will not be a simple task for Hashmatullah Shahidi’s side as Sri Lanka are on a 11-match winning streak in ODI cricket. Sri Lanka are also the defending champion of the Asia Cup, although it was played in the T20 format in 2022.

Afghanistan still have the capability to springing a massive upset but will need special effort from the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan and others.

Here are all the details about Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 6 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore in Pakistan HERE…

When is Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 6 going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 6 will take place on Tuesday, September 5.

Where is Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 6 going to take place?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 6 will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.

What time will Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 6 start?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 6 will start at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 6 on TV in India?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 6 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 6 for free in India?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 6 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar for mobile subscribers. Fans can also watch livestreaming on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on TV and streaming devices for a subscription fee.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 6 Predicted 11

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha/Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

